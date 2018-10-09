Raising children can no doubt be time consuming.
A new study conducted by meal delivery service Munchery, found that moms and dads have only 32 minutes of free time for themselves each day.
Munchery surveyed 2,000 parents and found that this “me time” time comes after parenting duties and work.
According to the study, full-time working parents spend an average of 18 hours per week directly taking care of their kids.
The study also says 24 percent of parents spend more than 30 hours per week directly taking care of their kids, in addition to their other responsibilities.
Parents also reported an average of five grocery store trips per week, and an average of five episodes per week of their kids misbehaving.
Eighty-eight percent of parents admit to being too busy to cook, the study said.
