HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A website ranked the best and worst states for drivers.
The publishing and comparison service Bankrate.com released the results of the study on Wednesday.
According to Bankrate, Connecticut was the third worst state for drivers.
Only California and Hawaii ranked higher.
See the top 10 here.
Connecticut's average annual auto insurance premium was $1,831, its percentage of roads in poor condition was 35 percent, it's average commute time was 24.4 minutes and its motor vehicle theft rate per 1,000 residents was 203.7.
“Most of us are still getting behind the wheel every day, but what driving costs in both time and money varies widely depending on where we live,” says Adrian Garcia, data analyst for Bankrate.com. “In areas where commute times are long and car ownership costs are high, it may make more sense to skip the luxury of your own vehicle and opt for public transportation, a carpool or a bike ride to work."
The top three best states for drivers were North Dakota, Iowa and Ohio.
Check out the complete study from Bankrate here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.