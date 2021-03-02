(WFSB) -- Connecticut is one of the best states in the country for women, according to financial website WalletHub.
The site’s 2021 survey showcasing the best and worst states for women ranked Connecticut at number 15.
According to the study, Connecticut earned high marks for women’s health and safety.
Minnesota, Maine and Vermont ranked the top 3.
Rounding out the bottom of the list were Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi.
Check out the full study by clicking here.
