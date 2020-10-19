(WFSB) - Early decisions for college applications are due by Nov. 1.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its 2021's Best Colleges & University Rankings report on Monday.
It included Connecticut's top 10 schools.
WalletHub said it compared 1,000 higher education institutions in the country among 30 topics that were grouped into seven categories, including student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes. Student-faculty ratio, graduation rate and post-attendance median salary were aslo taken into account.
The top 10 in Connecticut included:
- Yale University
- Connecticut College
- University of Connecticut
- Trinity College
- University of Hartford
- Quinnipiac University
- Central Connecticut State University
- Albertus Magnus College
- University of Bridgeport
- Southern Connecticut State University
The top three in the country included Harvard University, Yale University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Read the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
