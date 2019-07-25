(WFSB) – Two Connecticut cities were ranked in the top ten best cities for single men.
LendingTree ranked Hartford as the number 2 best city for single men, while Bridgeport was ranked as number 6.
According to the study, data on the 100 larges metropolitan areas were analyzed to figure out which cities offer the best perks. The perks include job prospects, sizable dating pool, and the ability to maintain a healthy lifestyle and low crime rate.
Hartford was chosen due to their high scores on health and safety. LendingTree said Hartford did notably well on demographics, as it has a more balanced ratio of single adults.
Memphis, Tennessee ranked last on the list due to poor economic opportunities, as well as culture and entertainment.
The top ten best cities for single men are:
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Hartford, Connecticut
- Albany, New York
- Syracuse, New York
- Rochester, New York
- Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Providence, Rhode Island
- Richmond, Virginia,
- Oxnard, California
To see the full study, click here.
