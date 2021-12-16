(WFSB) - Eversource and United Illuminating rank among the lowest in customer satisfaction among the nation's largest electric utility brands.
That's according to a new study from J.D. Power.
It found, across the board, all utility companies need to communicate more effectively with its customers.
It also said a company's effort to help improve local development can seriously improve customer satisfaction.
