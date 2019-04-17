(WFSB) -- It’s no secret that raising a child in America is expensive.
In fact, a new Wallethub study said raising a child can cost a parent over $250,000, and heath care takes up a big chunk of that bill.
“While more kids are insured today than at any other point in history, the higher coverage rate hasn’t translated to lower health costs for parents,” Wallethub said.
The study explains that out of pocket costs for patients aged 0 to 18 increased by 18%, between 2012 and 2016.
Wallethub compared states across the country to see how each one differed when it comes to health care for children.
The study looked at cost, quality, and access to children’s health care.
Vermont came in as the top state when it comes to children’s health care, and was followed by the District of Columbia and Massachusetts.
Connecticut ranked #4, and New York came in fifth.
To see the full study, click here.
"The study explains that out of pocket costs for patients aged 0 to 18 increased by 18%, between 2012 and 2016." And the President at that time who lied and pushed the ACA down our throats was Obama. More proof of his causing the most damage to this country but ruining the health care system. Thank God we have Trump trying to undo his failings.
