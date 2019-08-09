HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Bullying is something that might be on parents' minds as back to school season approaches.
In the age of social media, many children report being bullied online.
A new study ranked the safest and most dangerous states children online, and Connecticut came in as the 10th safest state.
The top five safest states are Louisiana, Arkansas, Hawaii, South Dakota, and Vermont.
The top five most dangerous states for children online are Alaska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Montana, and Virginia.
See all the results by clicking here.
