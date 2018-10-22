NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A study released on Monday ranked the best colleges in Connecticut.
It was part of the personal finance website WalletHub.com's 2019's college and university rankings.
Researchers compared nearly 1,000 higher education institutions in terms of student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes. The metrics included student-faculty ratio, graduation rates and post-attendance median salary.
The site ranked eight institutions in Connecticut. See them ranked here.
Topping the list was Yale University in New Haven. It was also ranked as the 3rd best school in the country in WalletHub's overall rankings.
Yale's "student selectivity" rank was 6 and its "faculty resources" rank was 4.
The University of Connecticut was 2nd in the state and 73rd overall.
Its "educational outcomes" rank was 76 and its "career outcomes" rank was 66.
The rest of the state list included 3. Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, 4. Quinnipiac University in Hamden, 5. University of Bridgeport, 6. University of Hartford, 7. Southern Connecticut State University and 8. University of New Haven.
For a look at the nationwide results, head to WalletHub's website here.
