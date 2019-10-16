(WFSB) - A new study ranked the worst and the best driving cities and towns in Connecticut.
October and November are considered the two most dangerous months in which to drive, according to the study from the insurance comparison website QuoteWizard.
Researchers said the five worst driving cities were:
- Ridgefield
- Shelton
- Milford
- Newtown
- Southington
They said the top five best driving cities were:
- Mansfield
- New Haven
- Simsbury
- Hartford
- Waterbury
QuoteWizard said it ranked 50 Connecticut cities and towns by their incident rates. Incidents included crashes, speeding tickets, DUIs and moving citations. The data came from drivers who used QuoteWizard to compare insurance quotes.
While most of the incidents involved traffic that passed through Interstate 95 from New York City to Boston, researchers said that Connecticut drivers are among the better drivers in the country.
Read more about the study on QuoteWizard's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.