HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The research group DataHaven projects 10,000 lives have been saved so far because of strict social distance in Connecticut.
"In other words if people had been sort of going about their daily lives and everything would have stayed normal, there would have been about half the population would have been infected by this Fall that would have lead to something like 17,000 deaths," said Mark Abraham, with DataHaven.
Executive Director Mark Abraham tells Eyewitness News it used data from a New York Times Epidemiological Model of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the United States.
Using it, it was able to set parameters to reflect the start of social distancing in Connecticut: March 23.
It was also able to look at the estimates of the number of deaths without the practice based on the most current state population.
The difference between the two scenarios is where DataHaven found its estimate.
When you look at its chart, the research team claims 16,000 lives total could be saved with 60 days of social distancing.
Abraham says the study shows the positive impact of social distance by congratulating people for following guidelines.
"So we did want to point out that the work residents have done to stay home to help keep their neighbors safe, so far, has saved about 10,000 lives," Abraham says.
The research team explained how social distance will be the way we do things even when the state reopens.
To see the full study, click here.
