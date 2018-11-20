HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A new investigation reveals unsafe and unsanitary buildings are getting "passing" inspection grades from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The investigation was done by independent investigative journalists at ProPublica.
One of the buildings that got a "passing" grade was in Connecticut.
The Clay Arsenal Renaissance apartments in Hartford passed an inspection in 2017.
Channel 3 has covered stories with families there who were dealing with rat problems, infestations and windows screwed shut.
A spokesperson from HUD said they are making major changes to the inspection process.
HUD no longer has a contract with the Clay Arsenal apartments, and gave residents vouchers to move.
To read the full report and search HUD inspection reports, click here.
