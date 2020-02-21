HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A new study found that a $100 million investment into Hartford’s XL Center will improve revenues, but that still wouldn't make the building profitable.
Some lawmakers say an investment still puts the XL Center on a better path financially, and that this is about bringing people into Hartford. However, critics say this report isn't worth the price.
“At some point you have to say when is enough, enough? and I’m not sure what that number is, if it's any number at all,” said Republican State Senator Paul Formica.
A Texas based consultant found that level of renovation would improve attendance, but likely only bring in three more events each year.
Still, supporters of the XL Center said the state still needs to do something.
“We can't just knock it down, that doesn't make any sense,” said Democratic State Rep. Matt Ritter.
The study, requested by the Lamont administration, did find public support for renovations 67 percent of respondents were very supportive, another 21 percent somewhat so. Only a combined five percent were somewhat or very negative.
According to the study, renovations could generate $3.6 million in new revenue. The renovations would include 1,000 new club member seats, and much smaller additions to the log club, group boxes and luxury suites.
However, operating losses would go from $2.8 million lost in 2018. The study projects a loss of $482,000 in 2024. That would grow to 570,000 in 2026.
“It's really not a question of how much money we're putting in, it's whether we should be putting any money in,” Formica said.
He wants to see more private investment, but Ritter said that will require improvements to the 45-year old arena.
“They have an ice machine that doesn't exist in the world anymore. They have to buy spare parts from across the country and across the globe,” he said.
Gov. Ned Lamont wants to bond $55 million over two years. A Lamont spokesman says improvements to the XL Center are important to maintaining the city's location as a destination venue for major events.
Ritter thinks there is a chance for more, $100 to $125 million, with $50 to $75 million coming from XL Center revenues, not taxes. He said this could bring in private money through leases for space and other deals.
He also said the state can help the XL Center be profitable by not taking $1 million for operation costs.
Channel 3 reached out to the Capital Region Development Authority, owner of the XL Center, but didn’t receive a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.