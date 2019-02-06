(WFSB) -- Valentine's Day is just over a week away and love is in the air.
If you haven't already done so, it's time to start planning something special for your sweetheart.
Spending for the holiday is still on the rise, with Americans planning to spend an average of $162 on their loved ones, according to personal finance website Bankrate.
The average man plans to spend $339 on their spouse or partner, while women say they will spend only $64.
