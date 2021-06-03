(WFSB) -- If your drinking habits changed during the pandemic and it was "5 o'clock somewhere" all afternoon, you're not alone.
A new study found 18 percent of people in Connecticut admitted to drinking alcohol before noon during the pandemic. That equates to 496,000.
According to the study conducted by AlcoholRehab.com, 15 percent of those asked say the pandemic made them more likely to start drinking earlier in the day.
Just 39 percent of people say they would be open and honest about their early day drinking habits.
Another 15 percent said they look forward to special occasions as an excuse to start drinking earlier.
