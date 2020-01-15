HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Transportation Security Administration officers across New England saw a notable decrease of guns detected at airport checkpoints.
A new study showed that TSA officers stopped 36 handguns at checkpoints in 2019, which was a significant decrease from the 45 that were caught in 2018.
In 2018 at Bradley Airport, TSA caught 9 handguns at the checkpoint compared to 7 found in 2019.
The study shows that TSA officers nationwide caught more firearms at checkpoints nationwide in 2019 than even before in the agency’s history with 4,432 firearms discovered.
This was a 5 percent increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018.
Travelers who bring guns to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA.
People traveling with guns who have proper firearm permits can travel legally with their guns in their checked bags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.