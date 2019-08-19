(WFSB) – Do you think Connecticut is friendly?
A recent study released by bigseventravel.com ranked all 50 states from most to least friendly.
The study asked 1.5 million people “what are the friendliest states in America?”
Connecticut was ranked 38th out of 50, with the study saying, “Connecticut residents are polite, reserved and generally nice, but outright friendly? Not so much.”
The study ranked the top 5 friendly states as:
- 1. Minnesota
- 2. Tennessee
- 3. South Carolina
- 4. Texas
- 5. Wyoming
New York state was ranked as the least friendly state out of all 50.
See the full study here.
