BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – What if simply moving to a different zip code once you reach retirement could add years to your life?
One of the top ten locations is right here in Connecticut.
Moving to Connecticut’s largest city, Bridgeport, to live out your golden years could help you live longer.
This is according to a recent study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which looked at nearly 70 million Medicare beneficiaries.
The study adjusted for things like education, homicide rates and overall health, and found moving to a higher-rated area after age 65 could lengthen someone’s life by over a year.
The five best rated areas are all in New York and Florida, with Yonkers, New York taking the top spot.
The study says living in Yonkers can increase life span an estimated 14 months.
Also, in the top ten are Asheville and Wilmington, North Carolina and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
According to the study, moving to Lake Charles, Louisiana could shorten an average senior’s life the most by 9 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.