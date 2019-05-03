WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The majority of American teenagers today delay getting their drivers licenses.
Channel 3 took a look into why teens are delaying this rite of passage and how that could eventually lead to changes in Connecticut driver’s license guidelines.
According to AAA, teenagers are waiting longer to get their drivers licenses.
While it used to be they would run to take their driving test right at 16, not so much anymore.
But just because kids might now be a little bit older when they get their license doesn’t necessarily mean that they are better drivers.
At the AAA office in West Hartford, 17-year-old Jacob Schwartz has just passed his road test.
A rite of passage, that years ago was something kids did younger. For Schwartz, it wasn’t a priority to get his license at 16.
“I waited because I didn’t feel like a license was something that I needed,” Schwartz said.
The most recent AAA national study shows less than 44 percent of teens get a driver’s license within 12 months of the minimum age in their state and only about 54 percent are licensed before their 18th birthday.
“I definitely wanted my license, but I didn’t feel like it was a necessity and I also felt like my school work really came first so I didn’t want to end up sacrificing my grades just to get my license,” Schwartz said.
Studies show some other reasons for teenagers delaying getting their license include the cost of a car and gas and rideshare ability like taking an Uber or Lyft.
It’s a trend that is being watched carefully in Connecticut by AAA.
In 2008, stricter driver’s licensing laws for 16 and 17-year-olds were put in place.
Some restrictions include, limiting passengers in the car and curfews at night, which lead to sharp decrease in teens dying in crashes.
“For AAA the real concern here is safety not only for new drivers of all ages, but for those they are sharing the road with. Particularly older teens who may be aging out of those graduated driver licensing periods,” said Jennifer Shorett, Director of AAA Driving School.
AAA in Connecticut says if this continues, it might press for changes to extend the graduated driver licensing period to slightly older new drivers.
“It could be anywhere upward of 18, 19 to age 21. And we know the brain doesn’t fully develop until the age of 25, so there is a lot of factors that we would need to consider when it comes to revisiting graduated drivers licensing laws,” Shorett said.
The parents Channel 3 talked to at AAA driving school had no problem with that.
“I completely agree with that. I think what should matter, it’s your experience behind the wheel that matters right, not necessarily your age,” said Tammy Lombardo.
Likely because driving is becoming a luxury. How is a teen supposed to handle owning a car, insurance, taxes, and tolls? Teens use Uber and Lyft are used a lot these days.
