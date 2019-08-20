(WFSB) -- A recent study potentially solves the ongoing debate of whether or not you should wash or rinse your poultry before cooking it.
The study was conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
It reveals that people are putting themselves at risk of illness when they wash or rinse raw poultry.
Officials said the study showed how easy “bacteria can spread when surfaces are not effectively cleaned and sanitized.”
The USDA recommends folks follow these three options to help prevent illness when preparing meat at home:
- Significantly decrease your risk by preparing foods that will not be cooked, such as vegetables and salads, BEFORE handling and preparing raw meat and poultry.
- The USDA said of the participants who washed their raw poultry, 60 percent had bacteria in their sink afterwards. Fourteen percent still had bacteria in their sinks after they attempted to clean the sink.
- 26 percent that washed the raw poultry transferred bacteria from the raw poultry to a 'ready to eat salad lettuce'
- Thoroughly clean and sanitize ANY surface that has potentially touched or been contaminated from raw meat and poultry, or their juices.
- Of the participants that did not wash their raw poultry, 31 percent still managed to get bacteria from the raw poultry onto their salad lettuce
- The high rate of cross-contamination was likely due to a lack of effective handwashing and contamination of the sink and utensils
- Destroy any illness causing bacteria by cooking meat and poultry to a safe internal temperature as measured by a food thermometer.
- Beef, pork, lamb and veal are safe to eat at 145 degrees
- Ground meats are safe to eat at 160 degrees
- Poultry is safe to eat at 165 degrees
The USDA recommends folks clean sinks and counter tops with hot, soapy water and then apply a sanitizer.
Also, wash hands immediately after handling raw meat.
“Everyone has a role to play in preventing illness from food,” Administrator Carmen Rottenberg of USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a press release. “Please keep in mind that children, older adults, and those with compromised immune systems are especially at risk. Washing or rinsing raw meat and poultry can increase your risk as bacteria spreads around your kitchen, but not washing your hands for 20 seconds immediately after handling those raw foods is just as dangerous.”
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.