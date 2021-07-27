SUBASE youth programs re-implement mask mandate

GROTON, Ct. (WFSB) - The Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE) re-implemented their mask mandate, starting on July 28,
The mandate applies to all child and youth program team members, families, children and visitors.
Children at the Child Development Center are exempted from the requirement.
“We appreciate your support and understanding as we implement enhanced virus mitigation measures at our facilities,” said Cathy Terrall, Director of SUBASE Child and Youth Programs. “Our focus remains on the safety and health of our Children, Families, Sailors, and Staff.”
