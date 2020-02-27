Danbury court evacuation

According to the mayor, the building on White Street was evacuated after a white powder substance was found.

 Mayor Mark Boughton

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The superior court in Danbury was evacuated on Thursday morning after a white powder substance was found.

The building on White Street was evacuated just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton.

Fire officials later determined the substance to be acetaminophen, also known as Tylenol.

The affected area was cleaned, officials said, adding that there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.