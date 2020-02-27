DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The superior court in Danbury was evacuated on Thursday morning after a white powder substance was found.
The building on White Street was evacuated just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton.
Fire officials later determined the substance to be acetaminophen, also known as Tylenol.
The affected area was cleaned, officials said, adding that there is no threat to the public.
