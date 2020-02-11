SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews were called to Suffield Middle School on Tuesday morning after a white powder was thrown on a student by a stranger.
A little before 9:30 a.m., police said the school was put in a “secure schools” status while crews responded.
About an hour later, the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection determined the white powder to be cellulose powder and the incident was resolved.
Police did emphasize in a Facebook post that students and faculty were safe and that no injuries were reported.
Police said parents who were responding to the middle school were asked to refrain from doing that and instead go to the high school for further updates.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(2) comments
WHAT IS HAPPENING SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME
OMG I AM IN THE SCHOOL WHAT IS HAPPENING
