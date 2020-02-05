MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Subway has announced they will be eliminating hundreds of jobs from their headquarters in Milford.
The announcement on Wednesday said around 300 positions will be laid off from the global headquarters.
“A reduction in workforce is never an easy decision but streamlining and simplifying our business with a smaller and nimbler workforce will help us react quickly to the changing needs of the business,” said Alan Marcus, Director of PR at Subway.
The company said every Subway restaurant is locally owned and operated and it’s working to fully support the owners.
Marcus said the company is working to strengthen the overall business performance.
it always starts at the corporate level and then expands to the stores....it's just a matter of time before the inevitable...
