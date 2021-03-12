MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford-based Subway said it is moving some jobs out of Connecticut.
The sandwich maker said marketing, culinary and global transformation roles at its headquarters are moving to Miami, FL.
On Friday, Subway's global public relations director, Maggie Truax, gave Channel 3 a statement about the changes.
“The majority of the company’s workforce remains at our Milford, CT headquarters," Truax said. "We can confirm that some functional areas are moving to Miami. These include more consumer-facing positions in marketing, culinary and some global transformation roles. This enables the brand to establish even more seamless collaboration with our supply chain organization, the Independent Purchasing Cooperative, which is also based in Miami.”
Channel 3 has left messages for the company seeking clarification on which jobs are staying and which are leaving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.