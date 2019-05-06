SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Suffield dog that was rescued after being tied to a tree during a snow storm has died.
The dog, which the animal control office named “Brooks” was found tied to a tree overnight during a storm in March.
Brooks was found with matted fur and a large tumor on his leg.
He had surgery to remove his leg and was recovering well.
Last month, Brooks was put up for adoption and found his forever home quickly.
On Monday, the Suffield Animal Control posted on their Facebook page that Brooks has passed away.
“While the passing of Brooks leaves a tear in our hearts, the love and compassion that was reciprocated between him and all of those people who had been fortunate enough to meet him will never be forgotten,” the post read.
The post did not say what Brooks died from.
The police department is still searching for any information about Brooks’ abandonment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffield Police.
(1) comment
[censored] - I hope they find the #$%@! that did this to this precious creature - dogs no NOTHING more than unconditional love and never asked for this kind of treatment. This act should not go without punishment to those who induced it - if mankind doesn't find them and proclaim justice, God will and judgment shall be passed.
On a brighter note, my heart goes out to the people who lovingly took this dog in and gave him the last days of happiness - the good Lord smiles upon your for your heart and kindness and it's good to read that the press doesn't keep out such good news (since bad news seems to reign supreme over good news) - Kudos to you!
