SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Suffield Animal Control is looking for the person responsible for leaving a dog outside overnight in a snowstorm.
The dog was found tied to a tree off a trail in Stony Brook Park Thursday morning, by Suffield Animal Control.
It is currently being treated by a veterinarian.
The dog had been left outside overnight as temperatures dropped into the teens and 20s, in a snowstorm.
Animal control officials said the dog’s fur was severely matted and had icicles hanging from it.
The leash had also been wrapped around the dog, cutting off the circulation to its back legs.
Anyone with information should contact Suffield Animal Control at 860-668-3870.
