SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Suffield Animal Control is looking for the person responsible for leaving a dog outside overnight in a snowstorm.
The dog was found tied to a tree off a trail in Stony Brook Park Thursday morning, by Suffield Animal Control.
It is currently being treated by a veterinarian.
On Friday, Suffield Police said the dog named "Brooks" is doing well after some medical care at the animal hospital.
The dog had been left outside overnight on Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures dropped into the teens and 20s, in a snowstorm.
Animal control officials said the dog’s fur was severely matted and had icicles hanging from it.
"Icicles literally hanging off this animal," said Captain Christopher McKee, Suffield Police Department.
The leash had also been wrapped around the dog, cutting off the circulation to its back legs.
"Missing fur, matted fur, big tumor on the leg," McKee said.
Police said his injuries may explain the motive for the owner's abandonment.
They also said the dog's life was saved by someone walking the trail.
When police arrived, they found no identification on him. He's estimated to be between 8 and 11 years old.
They believe he is a terrier breed.
"The dog was certainly in medical distress, but he was responsive," McKee said.
If found, the owner will face criminal charges.
Meanwhile, Brooks is at a local vet and has the community rallying around him.
"Most people have dogs, cats as family pets and they're treated as family members," said McKee.
When Suffield Animal Control posted the pictures on Facebook, the page was immediately filled with hundred of comments wanting to help and even adopt.
Brooks is expected to recover and could be up for adoption in a matter of weeks.
Anyone with information should contact Suffield Animal Control at 860-668-3870.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.