SUFFIELD (WFSB) – School officials in Suffield announced Wednesday the high school and middle school will switch to full time distance learning following an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases.
According to Superintendent Timothy Van Tasel, 22 faculty members at the high school and 14 at the middle school are quarantining and the district cannot find enough substitute teacher coverage.
Since Monday, there have been 3 positive cases at the high school and 2 more at the middle school.
The superintendent said in part, "With this being said, please note these important dates in which Suffield High and Suffield Middle School will move to a full distance learning model. Beginning tomorrow, our entire Suffield High School will move to full distance learning through Tuesday, October 27. Beginning next Wednesday, October 28, Suffield High School will return to hybrid in-person learning while Suffield Middle School moves to a full distance learning model through November 2. In summary, all students in Suffield High School will be moving to distance learning for the next four school days and following this all students in Suffield Middle School will move to distance learning for four days."
Please note the following:
• Suffield High School (Full Distance Learning – October 22-27, 2020)
• Suffield Middle School (Full Distance Learning – October 28, 2020 -November 2, 2020)
An additional correspondence from school administration is forthcoming regarding afterschool clubs and athletics.
