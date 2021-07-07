SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Communities across the state continued to pick up the pieces following Tuesday night’s storm.
Strong winds moving through the Suffield area and toppled trees and power lines.
People living in the Griffin Road area near South Pond said debris blocked the area. The area is not far from the Massachusetts border.
Eversource crews have been working to restore power to the homes that have been affected.
“It’s devastating,” said Colleen Lavoye of Suffield. “I mean to see the roads blocked off.”
“We’re not surprised,” said Steve Lavoye of Suffield. “Typically, after strong winds and a storm like that, this area does have older trees and they do tend to fall in the roadways.”
Neighbors who live in the area said the winds were frightening.
Video showed an awning that flipped over and landed on top of a house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.