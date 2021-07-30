AGAWAM, MA (WFSB) – It’s been a busy summer season for folks heading to Six Flags New England, but some locals on the Massachusetts border say the traffic heading to the amusement park has been the worst in years.

On Friday, Suffield police said Six Flags will now pay a Suffield police officer to patrol Route 159 to help eliminate traffic issues in town.

Suffield residents have been upset about traffic back-ups and litter from park visitors. At one point the back-up extended into Enfield.

The police department said Six Flags has also been working with the Agawam police department to help ease traffic congestion caused when the park opens.