AGAWAM, MA (WFSB) – It’s been a busy summer season for folks heading to Six Flags New England, but some locals on the Massachusetts border say the traffic heading to the amusement park has been the worst in years.
AGAWAM, MA (WFSB) - For thousands, summer in New England means taking a trip to an amusement…
On Friday, Suffield police said Six Flags will now pay a Suffield police officer to patrol Route 159 to help eliminate traffic issues in town.
Suffield residents have been upset about traffic back-ups and litter from park visitors. At one point the back-up extended into Enfield.
The police department said Six Flags has also been working with the Agawam police department to help ease traffic congestion caused when the park opens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.