SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Suffield Police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman on Friday.
Police were called to a home on South Grand Street just before 2 p.m. for the report of a medical emergency.
Police said the initial report was that the woman had fallen down a set of stairs and was injured.
The unidentified woman was found to be unresponsive and died at the hospital.
Suffield Police said the members of the family are cooperating with police and there is no public safety concern to the community at large.
The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad is on the way to the scene.
Suffield Police, along with State Police, are investigating the incident.
