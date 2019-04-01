SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Suffield Police are looking for information on a person accused of hitting a dog and leaving the scene.
According to police, the dog was struck at the intersection of Halladay Avenue West and Hill Street between 3:55 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the driver who hit the dog left the scene.
No description of the dog or the car involved was released.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Suffield police and ask for Sgt. Justin Nelson at 860-668-3870.
