BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Warmer weather is putting a smile on a lot of faces, especially maple syrup producers.
Across the state, local sugar houses are on the clock to start turning maple tree sap into sweet syrup.
It’s that time of the season end of winter when the overnight temperatures dip below freezing, and then in the afternoon there are thawing temperatures. Those are ideal conditions to start tapping trees and boiling up sap.
“It’s going to get very busy. As far as right now, will probably be the first run on the season,” said Robert Lamothe, owner of Lamothe’s Sugar House in Burlington.
He started tapping this week, as there is only about a six-week window to tap trees.
Then, sugar houses are on the clock to boil the sap before it goes bad.
“Whatever you would collect that day, the way you can make the best, the freshest, and the greatest syrup, is to boil it immediately,” Lamothe said.
A dry summer put stress on the trees, but plenty of fall rain and winter snow should balance things out.
Usually sugar houses start tapping the first week of February, but luckily it was way too cold this year.
“A lot of the sugar makers have held off on tapping until right now. Some folks tapped in last week,” Lamothe said.
The longer the trees are dormant, the more sugar they make. The super cold winter should make the syrup taste extra sweet this year.
“I really think that this is going to be a good season. I think that there is going to be a lot of syrup that’s produced. I think that the weather conditions are very conducive,” Lamothe said.
