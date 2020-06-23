STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Researchers in Connecticut said sugary beverage companies are increasingly targeting young people, especially minorities.
In recent years, soft drink companies have repeatedly pledged to reduce the negative impact their products have been making on children; however, new research showed their actions and their advertising budgets reveal a different agenda.
A team of researchers from the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity at the University of Connecticut found that in 2018, beverage companies spent more than $1 billion promoting sugary drinks and energy drinks.
They said that is a 26 percent increase from just five years ago.
What may upset parents even more is that researchers said the advertisers are using a big chunk of that money to target black and Hispanic children.
The study that showed in 2018, beverage companies spent $84 million alone to advertise soda, sports drinks and energy drinks on Spanish language TV. That's an 80 percent increase from 2010. Black children saw more than double the amount of sugary drink ads compared to white children.
The truth is these beverage companies, led by Coca-Cola and Pepsi Co. continue to target all children, the study showed. Teens remain a primary audience for sugary drinks, but the advertising exposure starts long before then. Researchers said preschoolers are watched 26 percent more commercials for sugary drinks in 2018 compared to five years earlier. They said the only way to end the epidemic is commit to real change.
Researchers believe the government must play a role in reversing the trend.
They argued beverage companies must immediately discontinue the targeted marketing of sugary drinks to kids. They also said state and local governments should tax those products to limit their harmful effects. Perhaps most controversially, they suggest banning the sale of some sugary drinks to anyone under the age of 18.
