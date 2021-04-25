(WFSB) - A judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit that was filed last year against the CIAC, calling for transgender females to be disallowed from participating in girls high school sports.
The plaintiffs in the case said that the current CIAC policy, which allows high school athletes to play sports that fall in line with their gender identity, puts female athletes at a disadvantage, specifically in girls' track.
RELATED: 3 Connecticut high school girls are suing over a policy that allows trans athletes to compete in girls' sports
According to the case documents, the plaintiffs, then-high school seniors, also claimed that the CIAC was denying them their rights, which were guaranteed under Title IX.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chatigny announced Sunday that he dismissed the lawsuit, saying:
"For reasons discussed below, I conclude that the plaintiffs’ challenge to the CIAC policy is not justiciable at this time and their claims for monetary relief are barred and dismiss the action on this basis without addressing the other grounds raised in the joint motion."
RELATED: Indoor track meet garners more attention following lawsuit
Judge Chatigny went on to say that there were no further disputes to resolve since the two transgender female athletes, Andraya Yearwood, of Cromwell, and Terry Miller, of Bloomfield, have graduated and that the plaintiffs could not identify any other transgender female athletes.
The CIAC has not yet responded to our request for comment.
