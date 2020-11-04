WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One of the most contentious races has been for Connecticut's 5th District Congressional seat.
However, Republican David Sullivan conceded to the incumbent, Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, on Wednesday morning.
"I am immensely grateful to the many, many people across the 5th District who supported my campaign for Congress," Sullivan said in a social media post. "I was proud to be an advocate for Republican principles and ensure our voters continue to be heard. While I am personally disappointed in the outcome of the election last night, I respect the results and offer my congratulations to Congresswoman Jahana Hayes. There are many challenges ahead for our state and nation, and we should all work together, in a spirit of cooperation, to resolve the issues before us. I will not lead that effort on behalf of the 5th District, but I will lend support to assist the process in any way I can, and encourage everyone to do the same. We always do best when all voices are heard and included."
The race had been too close to call until Wednesday morning.
With 73 percent of precincts reporting around 5:30 a.m., Hayes was in the lead with 127,188 votes. Sullivan had 91,301. Live election results can be found here.
While a majority of votes have been counted, all of the absentee ballots need to be tallied. That was expected to happen, according to city officials in Waterbury, at City Hall starting at 9 a.m.
Political pundits expected the race to be a tight one between Hayes and Sullivan.
In a statement Tuesday night, Hayes said her campaign will continue to monitor the vote count and wait for all votes to be tallied.
"Like many people across the country tonight, I hope that candidates and officials show respect for the integrity of our political process, which means counting every single vote. I believe there is no better way to achieve that goal than leading by example. I want to thank everyone who worked, volunteered, contributed and voted for this campaign. You are the only reason I’m able to go to Washington to fight for the issues we all believe in. I am confident that we ran a great campaign and once all the ballots are counted, I hope to be heading back to Washington to continue the work we started," Hayes said.
During a recent debate, Sullivan accused Hayes of voting strictly along party lines.
Hayes, on the other hand, asked Sullivan for specific examples of her votes so she could defend each one.
She said she pressed her party for more COVID-19 testing, something that she took personally since contracting the virus herself.
Both her and Sullivan aimed their campaigns at unaffiliated voters.
Independent candidate Bruce Walczak, a real estate consultant, was also on the ballot. He concentrated on the economy, healthcare and social security.
He took aim at what he called Hayes' partisanship and the shortcomings of Sullivan's Republican party.
When it comes to the pandemic, Hayes said the federal government should provide guidance and more resources to help people.
Sullivan said the government’s role is limited and is a poor use of taxpayer resources.
Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Channel 3 is your Election Authority
Hayes voted in Wolcott while Sullivan voted in his native New Fairfield.
In Waterbury, officials saw a record number of voters.
“It was very busy early in the morning and I think a lot of that had to do with national attention to the race. People seeing lines in other states, so a lot of people wanted to make sure their vote counted this morning. Throughout Connecticut, and also in Waterbury, we saw lines we usually see in at the beginning of a presidential election,” said Tim DeCarlo, Waterbury Registrar of Voters.
Crosby High School is one of the bigger polling places in the east end of the city, which is considered more diverse.
There were lines out the door Tuesday morning, and a steady stream of voters throughout the day.
"There’s a lot of hospitality because of the candidates and you just gotta go with [what] you think is best," said Andrew Piechocki, a Waterbury voter.
