HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Summer vacation may have just begun for many students, but it's back to school for some of them in Hartford.
The first day of school for Capital Prep Magnet School was Monday.
High-fives, hugs and music greeted students at the front doors.
"Hopefully, they'll have a good year and see that they have support from parents, family, community," said David Ferguson, a greeter.
The school runs from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
The students had several weeks off for a "summer break."
Parents said their children made good use of that time.
"We've been to Six Flags three times, we went to the beach three times, so he felt like he had a summer," said Grace Wright, a parent. "On the weekends, we'll try to make up for it too."
However, they also said they feel it's important that their children learn year round.
"It's a good thing for the kids," Wright said.
During a 5 week summer session, learning both inside and outside of the classroom starts on day 1.
"Our students have the opportunity to leave the confines of Capital Prep and take it out to the community," said Dr. Kitsia Hughey Ferguson, principal, Capital Prep Magnet School.
Ferguson told Channel 3 that the 11th and 12th graders will have internships.
"We want to give them as much college prep experience as possible," she said. "One hundred percent of our students have college acceptance and go off to college. We've graduated 14 classes and we've kept our track record."
Ferguson said she's looking forward to keeping that promise again to all of the seniors.
"We're going to keep that momentum and the energy high," she said. "And before you know it, it will be graduation all over again."
