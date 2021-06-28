NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Summer is here and it certainly feels like it outside.
While many are staying inside or hitting the beach, about 300 students in New Haven started their summer camp season on Monday.
There are about nine camps across the city, and because of funding from the American Rescue Plan, the camp extended to eight weeks this year. Typically, it’s about five weeks.
The camp did ice breakers so kids could get to know one another, and other activities included exercise and stretching, as well as hand washing and following COVID protocols.
Due to the hot temperatures expected this week, the counselors are also making sure campers cool off.
“How exciting it is to hear the screams and the running and all of our kids in the background once again, back to some sense of normalcy,” said Gwendolyn Busch Williams, director of Youth and Recreation.
There are some spaces still available at the camps. For more information, click here.
