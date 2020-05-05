HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – On Tuesday, the state announce schools will officially be closed for the rest of the academic school year.
That leaves parents with a lot of questions.
Officials announced that summer camps will be allowed to reopen on June 29.
The camps will have to open under the state’s guidelines, which are expected to be released some time this month.
For now, it is up to the individual camps on whether or not they want to open this summer.
Since students will be distance learning for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, officials said they are looking at summer school. The goal is July, but the reopening task force is still looking at how this will happen with social distancing.
“A classroom is not a natural place for social distancing. A classroom is a place where people gather and we’re weighing that as we go forward into the new school year,” Governor Ned Lamont said.
Governor Ned Lamont addressed graduation ceremonies for seniors who are expected to graduate at the end of the school year.
If outdoor ceremonies do happen, it won’t be in June. Officials are trying to determine how an outdoor ceremony could be pulled off with social distancing.
Local colleges and universities are expected to release their plans.
