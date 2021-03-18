NORTH GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- It may not feel like it right now, but summer is right around the corner, and camps around Connecticut are already getting ready.
While the pandemic is making everything more complicated, summer camps are still making plans for a fun and safe season.
“Every day I come up here, I can’t wait to come up here, I can’t wait for summer to happen,” said Ben Chaback, director of High Meadow Day Camp in North Granby. “This is an amazing place for kids to come and experience what summer is meant to be.”
High Meadow is a traditional day camp with a wide array of activities.
Last summer, Chaback had to spend more time thinking about preventing COVID-19 from showing up at camp.
“I want my staff to make sure the campers are having fun and being safe. The word safe took on an entire new meeting last summer,” he explained.
Chaback designed a safety plan last year that split campers into small groups of 10 to 12 kids, required staff members to wear masks, and banned some elements of the camp, like swim lessons and busses.
“It forced us to think outside the box and really get creative with what we were doing,” Chaback said.
The system worked, and there were no positive tests at High Meadow camp last year. That's given Chaback and his team confidence going into the new season, which begins June 28.
“We are ready to go this summer, for whatever the summer brings,” he said.
Chaback said he hopes the COVID numbers drop, and allow High Meadow to bring back bussing and swim lessons.
However, the plan right now is to keep the other safety measures in place until, and unless, Connecticut leaders loosen restrictions going forward.
“Flexibility is the name of the game. We are planning for the same type of program as last summer, which is amazing. Then, if we are able to ease stuff up, we will, but we will follow the guidance on that,” Chaback added.
High Meadow will cap enrollment to 350 kids to help with social distancing, but Chaback hopes camps everywhere are busy this summer, because after the last year, he believes the kids deserve to have some fun and make new friends.
“The social and emotional benefit from camp is second to none,” he said.
