BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of Summer programs got an influx of money this season.
It's to help thousands of students recharge before the Fall school semester.
It was COVID relief funds that created and started the College Corp CT program.
At the Full Circle Youth Empowerment Center in Bridgeport...
"I'm here, because it was a great opportunity to get out of the house and be with kids my age," Isis Ramos tells us.
Rising high school junior Isis Ramos believes she has found her way after a year of being isolated and lost.
"It was horrible. Sometimes, I still feel that way," Ramos noted.
The last eighteen months in a pandemic, mostly stuck at home, took a toll on everyone, especially students.
"We realize the trauma that many of our children and families have been through during the pandemic, the loss they've occurred," Dr. Laurie Grupp, co-leader of College Corp CT, stated.
The program is designed to help K-12 students during the summer reconnect and reboot not only academically, but socially.
"We really want young children to have some fun, get themselves emotionally, socially, physically set for starting school in the Fall," Dr. Grupp explained.
College Corp CT used $2.5 million to train 370 undergrad students.
They are working in 157 sites across the state helping thousands of students.
The program disbursed funds to already-established summer programs, like at Full Circle.
Director Janeen Ried, says with her stipend, she was able to add about thirty more students.
"I would say we doubled. We definitely doubled, because the funding increased and we have a broader group of youth," Ried says.
The corp is made up a group of college students trained to understand the pandemic's impact on students and how to help them cope.
Fairfield University college senior Shania Jones says everyday, she has the hard conversations.
"You know, still being with kids, still trying to figure out how to interact with other people after a whole year, it's hard and can be traumatic sometimes, but we slowly get into it," Jones said.
Isis says she already see's a change in herself.
"I was in foster care for a year, so I was little lonely and down, and my worker suggested that I come here. It allowed me to be with people my age and make new friends," Ramos added.
It's a restart for students, giving them a simple and much-needed head start on the new school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.