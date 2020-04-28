OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -- Many families who rent summer cottages near the shore are worried that the summer of 2020 could be “beach-less” because of the pandemic.
They aren’t the only ones concerned, so are the owners and realtors.
Whether you’re a family that’s rented from the same location for years and years, or have gone online and looked for a rental location the story is going to be the same. For now, you have four weeks of rental, minimum.
While most families rent a week at a time, such as the cottages at Hawke’s Nest in Old Lyme, Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order doesn’t allow for short-term rentals during the pandemic.
The Garvin family has been renting cottages there for many years, and this year they may have to return short rental deposits if the executive order is not lifted.
Perry Garvin said it’s not like his private beaches are crowded like public ones.
“We’d done pretty well up until this came along. I was close to 90% booked,” he said. “Our houses are all spread out, its a private beach so it’s not packed like a public beach.”
He hopes the governor’s regulation is loosened up a bit so families can return and keep to themselves.
The governor’s order took effect on April 2, and impacts all types of lodgings and rentals, like bed and breakfasts, hotels, motels, lodging houses, short-term rentals.
“The majority of rentals, as I said, are by the month. It’s the short-term rentals that are going to have the problem. So, people who come every year for the month? They’re golden,” said Marie Tyler-Wiley, of CBMoves Realtor.
As for local year-round residents who usually welcome summertime guests from out of town, they say it boils down to safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.