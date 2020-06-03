HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On the school front, in-person summer school classes will be able to resume on July 6.
As summer school classes get underway, there will be some conditions.
When summer school gets underway, students and staff members will be screened for illness every day.
They also must wear masks, group sizes will be limited to no more than one teacher and 10 students, and social distance must be maintained.
The state’s Department of Education also said schools must be cleaned regularly, students cannot share school materials, including computers and books, and no visitors will be allowed.
The department said this plan was “developed with input from educators, parents, and student advocacy partners, including consideration of a broad range of feedback via a public survey; considered and solidified by ReOpen Connecticut PreK-12 Subcommittee in consultation with public health officials to ensure safety for all involved.”
To read the complete plan, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.