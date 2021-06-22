MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- The summer season is heating up, along with tourism in the most popular spot, southeast Connecticut.
On Tuesday, Jon and Carissa Mueller were visiting the area from Grand Rapids, WI.
Like many visitors, they were soaking up the ambience of the ancient maritime village, and the charm of southeast Connecticut.
“It just feels calm, the water, the boats and the people have been very nice,” Jon Mueller said.
“I love it here, I would definitely come back. I would even live here,” Carissa Mueller said.
Foot traffic and dining has definitely increased compared to a year ago.
“Everything was closed last year. It’s nice actually be out, see people, see the economy growing,” said Tina Blake, of East Providence, RI.
The growth is being felt all along the southeast shoreline.
“It’s nice people are starting to get vaccinated; it’s nice to come to a state with the highest vaccination rate,” said Brian Douton, of West Lafayette, IN.
He and his family were spending time at Nature’s Art Village in Montville on Tuesday, which is a family-friendly 70-acre interactive escape. Right off Route 85 is where Monte the dinosaur greets guests.
“They’re looking for family fun, they’re looking for a place for young children, everybody tells us they feel safe here,” said Roger Phillips, of Nature’s Art Village.
He added that business is up 20 percent and growing.
For more details on what the area has to offer, click here.
