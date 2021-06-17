WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Summer officially gets underway this weekend and air travel is picking back up again.
At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, passenger traffic is rebounding from COVID-19 pandemic levels.
More people are packing their bags, boarding flights, and feeling good about it.
“It’s wonderful,” said Joan Doering of Stuart, FL. “Everything feels so normal.”
Joan and Bob Doering said Thursday marked their first time flying since the pandemic struck.
“We had a big family reunion and we had a heck of a time at it,” Bob Doering said.
Passengers like the Clarks from St. Louis, MO also said they feel comfortable flying again.
“I feel fine,” Angela Clark said.
At the height of the pandemic, travel was down 98 percent at Bradley.
“It’s been actually a very long year,” said Alisa Sisic, public information officer, Connecticut Airport Authority. “Like many airports nationwide our passenger traffic was really significantly impacted throughout the pandemic.”
While travel volume isn’t at pre-pandemic levels just yet, many of the passengers Channel 3 spoke with said they feel a lot more comfortable flying again because they’ve been vaccinated.
“I’m fully vaccinated, I have my little card with me,” said Lilia Baker of Ashley Falls, MA. “That definitely has affected my decision. I want to take care of myself, I have two children, my family and also other people.”
The Connecticut Airport Authority said passenger traffic is currently down about 40 to 50 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.
“We still have a long ways to go, but certainly again, we're very encouraged to see more individuals choosing to travel and choosing to do it here at the airport,” Sisic said.
Also over the course of the pandemic, the airport authority said it added 12 new non-stop routes including to Cancun, Los Angeles, and Miami.
