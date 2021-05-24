UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The head coach of the Connecticut Sun issued an apology to a player following comments he made about her weight.
The franchise provided the statement on Monday morning on behalf of coach Curt Miller.
"During last night’s game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight," Miller said. "I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this."
Miller's comment came during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Aces.
Cambage took to Instagram on Sunday night to call out Miller for disrespecting her by saying she weighed 300 pounds.
"The next time you try to call out a referee trying to get a call being like, 'C'mon, she's 300 pounds,' I'm going to need you to get it right baby," Cambage said in her Instagram story. "Because I'm 6'8". I just double-checked because I love to be correct and get facts. I'm weighing 235 pounds and I'm very proud of being a big b****, big body, big benz, baby. So don't ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league."
The Sun defeated the Aces 72 to 65.
The teams play again on June 1.
