HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After a sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s, the Meteorologists at Channel 3 are expecting Sunday to begin and end on a different note.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said a storm system on Saturday is expected to bring mostly rain, but it could bring an icy mix for some.
Cameron said the storm system will begin around midnight, and may develop a wintry component, with minor frozen precipitation in northwestern Connecticut.
"By midnight, western Connecticut will start to see some rain, maybe mixing with some ice across northwestern Connecticut," Cameron said.
Although those in Litchfield County could see minor snow, or an icy mix, for the rest of the state, the storm will just be a cold rain, with 0.75-1.25” possible. Cameron said flooding will not be a concern.
Travel may be slippery for some in the hills.
Cameron said temperatures will rise as the precipitation starts to roll through the state Sunday morning.
The precipitation continues for most of Sunday, but as mainly a rain event.
The rain could get heavy at times.
It'll be a breezy day with temperatures in the upper 30s to the middle 40s.
The precipitation ends Sunday evening.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
