HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Communities and groups have started canceling and postponing events Sunday as Winter Storm Abel approaches.
- Connecticut State Police's Corvette Toy Drive Kick Off from Danbury to Southbury has been canceled
- Enfield Torchlight Parade canceled
- Essex Trees in the Rigging Street Parade canceled
- Holiday Dazzle Light Parade in Putnam has been postponed to December 8
- Wolcott tree lighting postponed to December 8 at 6 p.m.
