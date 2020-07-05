HARTFORD (WFSB) – Roman Catholics were welcomed back to their parishes for mass Sunday morning.
Weekend services resumed Saturday with the vigils in the Archdiocese of Hartford and Norwich as churches due their best to keep folks safe amid the coronavirus.
There are some changes, however and people will recognize them immediately.
Churches are only allowed a total of 100 people or 25 percent of the church’s full capacity indoors - whichever is less.
There will not be any holy water of books and bulletins in the pews. Families that live together can sit together but will need to space out from others as churches are only allowing seating every other pew.
The sign of peace and holding hands during our father are suspended and congregations are asked not to sing along during the service.
Those who are elderly, feeling sick, caring for someone who is sick or homebound, or have pre-existing conditions are strongly advised to stay home and tune in to the service online.
For families who still feel uncomfortable attending spaces with more than a few people- don’t feel obligated to attend mass.
Last month, the archbishop in Hartford extended the dispensation of obligation for Sunday mass- or a sort of waiver- through September.
